This novel energy system can harness solar and wind energy simultaneously

“It’s a flowing kinetic sculpture of wind and solar tech, a stunning crown that provides on-site energy for buildings five stories or higher. PowerNEST is a ready-made, eye-catching solution for conforming to new legislation, like Local Low 97 and the European Commission’s “Fit for 55” emissions standards before 2030,” says the site.

An award-winning architecture

PowerNEST has an award-winning architecture that generates six times more energy than solar panels alone. It harnesses the Venturi effect to add 40-60 percent more wind flow. This means it can create power even with a slight breeze.

In addition, a bi-facial solar canopy captures more sunlight, at more angles, than a regular solar installation. The entire system can be adapted to optimize energy capture in local weather conditions. That’s how PowerNEST silently generates enough electricity to power a 15-story residential building fully.

“Cutting-edge solar panels are arranged bi-facially to generate energy above and below while being cooled by the air. The smart combo of wind and solar in PowerNEST captures more energy in more weather conditions than other on-site systems,” states the site.

In addition, noise levels from the power systems align with all building codes, with zero annoying acoustics or vibrations. Finally, the wind turbines can survive winds of up to 60 meters per second.

Reducing electricity bills

This not only reduces the electricity bill, but it's also an eco friendly-solution to powering homes. During the Paris Agreement, most nations agreed that humanity irreversibly affects the climate. As such, each country introduced its regulations to transition to renewable energy and reduce emissions. PowerNEST helps buildings conform to their new local emissions standards.