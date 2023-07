3D printing technology is already changing the way we produce things. Opening up a world of limitless possibilities, we now have the largest 3D-printed building in Florida and even a 3D-printed replica of the Lamborghini Aventador SV.

In the medical field, scientists in the last couple of years have created 3D-printed parts of heart structures and even full-size 3D bioprinted human heart models, which are a big push in the effort to find new treatments for heart diseases, a leading cause of death in the U.S.

And now, as per a new paper published, researchers from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences (SEAS) have developed a new hydrogel ink containing gelatin fibers and used it to 3D print a functional heart chamber that mimics how a human heart beats.