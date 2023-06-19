HASTE: Rocket Lab's modified suborbital Electron rocket just flew for the first time

For the first time, Rocket Lab launched a suborbital version of its Electron rocket on Saturday, June 17.

The launch system, called Hypersonic Accelerator Suborbital Test Electron (HASTE), took off from Launch Complex 2 at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility at 9:24 pm ET. It was a secretive mission, launched by Rocket Lab's national defense subsidiary, so no live stream footage was shared online.

"100 percent mission success from tonight's launch," Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck tweeted shortly after the launch. "A perfect flight of the nation's newest hypersonic test platform HASTE."

Rocket Lab's modified Electron rocket takes to the skies

Rocket Lab has not disclosed the payload it lifted aboard its HASTE booster and it didn't release any specifications about the launch.