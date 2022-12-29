A new head-up display could change how we drive in the future

Continental-developed technologies have been entrants to the Innovation Award at the CES for several years. The Award program recognizes honorees in 28 consumer technology product categories, and Continental has been selected to receive an award for the seventh consecutive year, the press release added.

The Scenic View Heads-Up Display

AT CES 2023, to be held between January 5 and 8th next month, Continental will be awarded for its innovation in Vehicle Tech & Advanced Mobility for its Scenic View Heads-Up Display (HUD).

The HUD hides a vehicle's display inside the dashboard and reflects the information on the lower black-band area of the windshield. The solution is designed to create a reduced look-down angle so that drivers can get all the critical information regarding the car's safety while still keeping their eyes on the road.

(The video shared above was shared when the technology was still in development)

The Scenic View HUD takes information that would be visible in the instrument cluster, center, and passenger displays and reflects an extremely wide virtual image visible to everyone traveling in the vehicle. Thus, even the essential safety information is visual to even the passenger in the vehicle.

Advantages of the HUD

The intended effect is achieved by hiding the display module inside the vehicle's dashboard, which then reflects the information on the lower black-print area of the windshield. The company has developed a proprietary algorithm that optimizes the system's power consumption. The system is visibly bright to ensure that it can be used in various environmental lighting conditions.