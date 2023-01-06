8 biggest health innovations from CES 2023

Having already started with a day of press conferences on January 4, the show will continue until January 8.

Here are some of the biggest health innovation technologies from CES 2023, in no particular order.

1. Alinity m Monkeypox PCR Test

Alinity m Monkeypox PCR Test. Abbott

Scientists from Abbot developed a new PCR test for monkeypox to be used in labs. The monkeypox test was created by Abbott scientists to run on the company's Alinity m laboratory instrument, which can be found in hospitals and central laboratories across the world.

This test was created by the research team to detect a wide range of potential mutations. The Alinity m laboratory equipment has the ability to run up to 20 assays simultaneously and can produce 300 results every eight hours.

2. Proclaim™ Plus Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System

The Proclaim Plus™ SCS System. Abbott

Abbott's Proclaim™ Plus spinal cord stimulation system, which has recently been approved by the FDA, is an implanted device that uses mild electrical pulses to alter how the body perceives pain signals. This can help to reduce chronic pain and improve quality of life.

The device features FlexBurst360™ therapy, which is the next generation of Abbott's proprietary BurstDR™ stimulation technology. This therapy is able to provide pain relief in up to six different areas of the body and can be adjusted as a person's therapeutic needs change.

3. Ashirase wearable navigation system

Ashirase is a wearable navigation system designed to help visually impaired people while walking. It consists of a smartphone app and an in-shoe device with a motion sensor.

The app uses data from the sensor along with map and satellite positioning information to generate navigational instructions, which are communicated to the user through vibrations in the in-shoe device. The intuitive vibrations can guide users safely to their destination without disrupting their hearing, which is critical for those who are visually impaired.