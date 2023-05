Cardiovascular, or heart, disease affects over 30 million adults in the United States. According to estimates from the World Health Organization (WHO), 17.9 million people died from heart disease in 2019. There are many different types of cardiovascular diseases, such as coronary heart disease and deep vein thrombosis, but some serious consequences can be avoided by early detection and timely treatment.

Unfortunately, heart disease often goes undiagnosed until individuals experience severe symptoms, including heart attacks, arrhythmias, and heart failure, with a greater risk in people with high cholesterol and/or high blood pressure, smokers, and diabetics.

Existing cardiac monitoring devices are often expensive, bulky, rigid, and power-intensive, posing challenges for long-term usability. Therefore, scientists are now trying to develop non-invasive and accurate monitoring devices that can be used regularly without hindering day-to-day activities.