Heat storage systems can cut CO2 emissions by 15% in 15 years, really. Meet the “Brick Toaster.”

The Oakland company Rondo Energy surmises that this is a slam-dunk opportunity to decarbonize in a way that pays for itself spectacularly quick.

“We are at a spectacular moment in history,” Rondo CEO John O’Donnell said in a statement. “Where on a per unit energy cost basis, wind, and solar power are now cheaper than fuel. Not just cheaper than conventional electricity, but cheaper than fuel for heat in most of the world – headed for all the world.”

This means in essence the “green premium,” that had plagued the renewable energy sector, now is no longer a problem. The bottom has fallen out of the price of renewable energy. The main reason industrial heat consumers balked at decarbonizing and changed to clean solutions was the ‘green premium.”

The new barrier to changing to clean energy is that you can buy renewable energy out of the grid at an extremely low cost, right now, but only when the solar arrays are producing too much for the grid to use. There is no way to run a factory 24/7 on intermittent energy delivery unless you can store the energy up.

Rondo Energy is building “brick toasters” that store cheap renewable energy as high-temperature heat, ready to be deployed throughout the day. Rondo states that industrial clients will begin saving money compared to the old, dirty, fossil-fuel burning processes immediately.