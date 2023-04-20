Helios: Here's how creating oxygen on the Moon forged a recipe for iron – without CO2

The iron and steel industry is responsible for about 7 percent of global energy-related carbon emissions.

Whilst in pursuit of lunar oxygen, a company stumbled upon a recipe for net-zero iron manufacturing.

An interview reveals plans for a pilot plant in collaboration with steel manufacturers that will produce tons of green steel per day.

Imagine a world where iron production no longer contributes to carbon emissions. It might seem like a distant dream, considering that the iron and steel industry was responsible for 2.8 gigatons (Gt) of CO 2 emissions in 2019, representing around 7 percent of global energy-related carbon emissions.

What's more, the demand for iron, predominantly in the form of steel, will only keep growing with the world's population and economic development. That said, the reality is that steelmakers must reduce their emissions by 30 percent by 2030 to align the industry toward the net-zero Paris Agreement.

And positively speaking, where there's a challenge, there's also an opportunity – which is where a company called Helios enters the picture. Using their innovative method called "The Helios Cycle," the scientists behind it claim to be making net-zero iron manufacturing possible. What's also intriguing is that their discovery was stumbled upon in the quest for oxygen on the Moon.

Interesting Engineering (IE) interviewed Helios' design lead, Elad Geffen, to take a closer look at this development and its potential future uses.

The Helios Cycle: From lunar soil to green iron manufacturing

"In order to extract the oxygen out of the lunar soil, we used a method called 'molten regolith electrolysis,' Geffen told IE. "This method separates the oxygen from the metals in the soil."

Helios' setup for molten regolith electrolysis Courtesy of Elad Geffen

He explained that after running the experiments, his team noticed they got significantly purer iron than expected.

After a closer inspection, they then realized that one of the crucibles used was made of (in part) alkali metals. "It was these metals that caused the excess iron to be produced," he stated.

"From there came the idea to use these alkali metals to create a novel process to reduce iron ore (separate the oxygen from the ore) without carbon."

Geffen explained the new approach is all made possible thanks to basic chemistry and thermal energy (heat). "I think that thinking outside the box to create space technologies is what really aided us in finding this solution," he added.