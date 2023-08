The European Space Agency (ESA) has received one of the payloads of its Hera mission, which is slated for a 2024 launch.

The Juventas CubeSat will be outfitted with a small, high-tech radar — slightly bigger than the coffee mug.

Despite the small size, this instrument has been designed to perform an extraordinary task: the first radar imaging of the asteroid Dimorphos core.

Since NASA conducted the first-ever planetary defense test on it, this Great Pyramid-sized space rock has been in the limelight.

Called the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART), in this dramatic impact test, a high-speed spacecraft crashed into asteroid Dimorphos to change its trajectory.