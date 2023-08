The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is the biggest and most powerful space observatory ever developed and deployed into orbit. And it has been hailed as a 21st-century engineering marvel.

Since its launch, the Webb has proven its mettle by peering deeper into the early Universe and unraveling mysteries surrounding that period.

This trailblazing scope orbits the Sun-Earth Lagrange point 2 at a distance of nearly one million miles (1.5 million kilometers) from Earth.

So, how does the Earth-based space community talk with Webb located at such a distance?

Enter the Deep Space Network (DSN), which allows it to send commands to the space observatory and receive telemetry (science data) anytime it makes contact with the DSN antennas.