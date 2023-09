In the world of Navy pilots, landing a helicopter on a ship's flight deck isn't just a task—it's a high-stakes ballet choreographed with nature's unpredictability. When you factor in gusty winds, a shifting sea, low visibility, and other challenging environments, it's no wonder that the automated solutions until now have come up short.

Traditionally to overcome these challenges, the pilot does not look at the moving deck, but at special equipment on the ship called the horizon bar as a reference to align the helicopter with the ship’s motion and land safely.

Previous attempts to automate this process have relied on cameras, GPS, and lidar to track the ship’s deck and adjust the aircraft accordingly. However, these methods are not very effective in rough conditions and may not be able to cope with sudden changes in the ship’s course or speed.