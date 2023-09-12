High radiation in iPhone 12 sees sales suspended in France

According to an interview with the French daily Le Parisien published on Tuesday, Apple was asked to cease selling its iPhone 12 model in France due to newly-discovered elevated radiation levels.

France's junior minister for the digital economy Jean-Noel Barrot told the news outlet the nation's radiation authority ANFR informed Apple of its decision to halt sales of the iPhone 12 after conducting tests that revealed the device's Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) was marginally greater than permitted by law.

This is according to a report by Reuters.

A potential recall could be put into place

"Apple is expected to respond within two weeks", the government official said. "If they fail to do so, I am prepared to order a recall of all iPhones 12 in circulation. The rule is the same for everyone, including the digital giants."