Tennessee high-schoolers build prosthetic hand for classmate in need

"In the first days of school, I honestly felt like hiding my hand," he said to CBS News. "Like nobody would ever find out."

One of the teachers of the school's engineering program came up with the idea that their classmates could help him by developing a robotic hand. "They ended up offering me, like, 'We could build your prosthetic hand,' and I never expected it," he said. "Like, never in a million years.

The crew, who had no idea whether their plan would succeed due to lack of access to internet models and a 3D printer, scored a home run. Peralta made his first use of his right hand to catch a baseball while wearing the prosthetic. "They changed my life," Peralta expressed his feelings.

3D printing for prosthetics

3D printer print prosthetic hip bone. PhonlamaiPhoto/iStock

According to Xometry, prosthetics 3D printing uses additive manufacturing technologies to construct artificial body parts rather than traditional subtractive manufacturing processes. Amputation surgery may be required in some circumstances when a victim's leg or limbs are severely afflicted by a disease that causes atrophy and decomposition (gangrene). In any case, 3D-printed prosthetics are used to replace missing limbs.