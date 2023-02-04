‘Higher airspace’: How France’s space military policy is emerging

A historic but surprising decision?

In October 2022, the United Nations voted to work towards putting an end to “destructive direct-ascent antisatellite missile testing” – that is, missiles fired at satellites from Earth’s surface or from the air. France cosponsored the resolution and voted for it, despite possessing the technical expertise required to develop such a capacity.

The ministry’s statement, published on 9 November 2022, is strongly worded. It dubs anti-satellite testing as “destabilizing and irresponsible” and insists France never conducted such tests. It also voices concerns about the potential impact of space debris on the integrity of in-use satellites, as well as for the space domain. France’s decision follows that of the United States on 9 April 2022, which the Elysée Palace had then applauded.

The French Ministry’s determination is especially historic, given that France is one of the few countries to have developed a ‘strategic triad’ consisting of intercontinental missiles, nuclear weapons, and aerospace capabilities.

France’s space and ballistic program

The country’s ballistic program is ongoing and involves the renewal of nuclear deterrence, the modernization of Ariane Group’s sea-land ballistic missile M51, and the development of the fourth-generation air-land nuclear missile (ASN4G) and the hypersonic glider V-Max. Although this modernization effort does not directly relate to anti-satellite testing, it goes to show the extent to which France has invested in ballistic capabilities.

In parallel, the Syracuse program is intended to provide the country’s armed forces with new-generation military satellites, powering high-speed communications from the earth, sky, oceans, and underwater. These satellites are equipped with surveillance systems capable of observing their immediate environment, as well as changing trajectories in the event of an attack. Alongside the CSO and CERES satellites, they represent the French Defence’s eyes, ears, and voice in and from space. The ‘Céleste’ electromagnetic intelligence (ELINT) and the ‘Iris’ optical observation programs – whose launch was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ariane 6 delays, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – will follow.