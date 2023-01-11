Highest-ever resolution radar Moon images pave the way for next-gen planetary defense

Their work paves the way for a next-generation system that could capture high-detail radar images of distant worlds and could also image near-Earth asteroids with unprecedented detail, helping to boost global planetary defense efforts.

The highest-resolution radar moon images ever

The new radar images were captured as part of a collaboration between the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO), Green Bank Observatory (GBO), and Raytheon Intelligence & Space (RIS). They are in the process of designing a next-generation planetary radar system for the GBT, which is the world's largest fully steerable radio telescope.

Using a prototype for their next-gen system, the organizations were able to capture incredibly high-detail images. They did this using a low-power radar transmitter, with up to 700 watts of output power at 13.9 GHz, designed by RIS. They pointed their system at the Moon and received radar echoes using NRAO's ten 25-meter VLBA antennas.

One of the radar images of the moon's Tycho Crater, showing 5-meter resolution detail. Raytheon Technologies

The result is an impressive image of the Moon's Tycho crater, captured with 5-meter resolution. "It's pretty amazing what we've been able to capture so far, using less power than a common household appliance," said Patrick Taylor, radar division head for GBO and NRAO.

The next-gen radar system will be a valuable tool for planetary defense

The image not only shows unprecedented detail of the lunar surface from Earth, but it also serves as a test for a flagship state-of-the-art system that is currently in development. That system will be a 500 kilowatt, Ku-band (13.7 GHz) planetary radar for the GBT that will use the VLBA as well as the in-development future Next Generation Very Large Array (ngVLA) as receivers.