Hitachi Rail has completed the phase one rollout of its battery-powered Masaccio trains in Italy as part of its 1.23 billion euro (US$ 1.34 billion) agreement with Trenitalia, a press release said. Trenitalia has introduced a fleet of 20 'Blues' branded trains that traverse the entire length and breadth of the country.

European countries have made a collective commitment to decarbonize transport and reduce emissions by up to 55 percent by the end of the decade. While switching to electric vehicles (EVs) is relatively simple, a large section of Europe's train network remains unelectrified.

Due to the topographical challenges in Europe, achieving complete electrification of train transport is unlikely in the near future, as most of the train systems in the region currently rely on diesel power. In such a scenario, battery-powered trains offer hope of reducing emissions without having to take up the expensive and resource-consuming tasks of electrification in all regions.