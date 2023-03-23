Hollywood: Writers Guild considering ChatGPT-written scripts, no AI credits

"But contrary to some expectations, the guild is not proposing an outright ban on the use of AI technology," added the article by the entertainment news outlet.

The proposal would allow writers to use ChatGPT to collaborate on a script without having to split writing credit or residuals.

Conversely, the writer may be given an AI-generated script by a studio executive to edit or improve, and they would still be regarded as the project's first writers.

Maybe, a studio executive might offer the writer an AI-generated script to edit or better, and they would still be considered the project's initial writers.

"The WGA's proposal to regulate use of material produced using artificial intelligence or similar technologies ensures the Companies can't use AI to undermine writers' working standards including compensation, residuals, separated rights, and credits," Writers Guild of America West wrote in a thread of tweets on Tuesday.

The proposal's goal, to regulate AI in a way that protects writers' working standards, is summed up in the first tweet. Yet, the language of the proposal is different from the tweets that followed.