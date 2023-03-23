Hollywood: Writers Guild considering ChatGPT-written scripts, no AI credits
The Hollywood film and television writers union has proposed allowing AI written content, crediting humans for ChatGPT writing.
The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has not cleared its position on Ai-written scripts, according to a report published by Variety on Tuesday.
"The guild had previously indicated that it would propose regulating the use of AI in the writing process, which has recently surfaced as a concern for writers who fear losing out on jobs," said the report.
"But contrary to some expectations, the guild is not proposing an outright ban on the use of AI technology," added the article by the entertainment news outlet.
The proposal would allow writers to use ChatGPT to collaborate on a script without having to split writing credit or residuals.
Conversely, the writer may be given an AI-generated script by a studio executive to edit or improve, and they would still be regarded as the project's first writers.
"The WGA's proposal to regulate use of material produced using artificial intelligence or similar technologies ensures the Companies can't use AI to undermine writers' working standards including compensation, residuals, separated rights, and credits," Writers Guild of America West wrote in a thread of tweets on Tuesday.
The proposal's goal, to regulate AI in a way that protects writers' working standards, is summed up in the first tweet. Yet, the language of the proposal is different from the tweets that followed.
Understanding the proposal
According to the WGA proposal, AI-generated material will not be considered "literary material" or "source material."
These terms are critical for allocating writing credits, which have a significant impact on residual compensation.
A significant phrase in the WGA's minimum basic agreement is "literary content," which refers to what a "writer" creates (including stories, treatments, screenplays, dialogue, sketches, etc.).
An AI program cannot be a "writer" on a project if it is unable to produce "literary material."
"Source material" is anything on which a script may be based, such as books, plays, and magazine articles. A script is not regarded as an "original screenplay" if it is based on source material.
Moreover, the writer might not receive a "written by" credit but rather just a "screenplay by" credit.
In contrast to "screenplay by" credits, which only entitle the writer to 75 percent of the project's residuals, "written by" credits grant the writer the full amount.
The guild would be stating that a writer may adopt an AI-authored short narrative and yet receive full "written by" credit if ChatGPT were to be prohibited from writing "source material," noted the Variety report.
Some scenarios might appear improbable. Yet, negotiations can be difficult when dealing with technical breakthroughs since neither party wants to give up an edge that could become more important in the future, added the report.
The guild contract's credit and residual remuneration are based on those definitions. The guild's plan would shield authors from losing a portion of credit or residuals as a result of the employment of AI software by removing AI material from those definitions.
