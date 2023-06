London-based startup, Satellite Vu is launching a new satellie, HotSat-1 to help tackle the effects of climate change globally.

“We’re introducing the first thermometer in the sky. Satellite Vu is launching a constellation of eight satellites that can measure the heat output from any building on the planet,” said the startup CEO Anthony Baker.

According to the BBC, HotSat-1 is devised to have the resolution to see individual rooftops and walls while flying at an altitude of 311 miles. Its infrared sensor has been developed with funds from the UK and European space agencies.

Tackling climate change

The invention has the potential to save household fuel costs if the UK’s traditional housing is retrofitted accordingly.