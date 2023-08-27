How 300 potato gene sequences can boost nutrition and resilience

Potatoes are one of the most widely consumed food crops in the world, but they face many threats from climate change, such as drought, frost, and diseases. How can we make them more resilient and nutritious for the future? A team of scientists from McGill University has come up with a novel way to find the answer: by creating a potato super pangenome.

Pangenome

A pangenome is a collection of all the genetic variations within a species, while a super pangenome includes multiple related species. The researchers have created the most extensive potato super pangenome ever, covering 60 species of potatoes and their wild relatives. They used supercomputers to analyze data from public databases, including gene banks in Canada, the United States, and Peru.