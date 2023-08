A breakthrough discovery by a team of Brazilian researchers could open up new biotechnological pathways to produce renewable hydrocarbons for aviation from different feedstocks. Scientists have found an enzyme that can replace the traditional metal-based catalysts used in thermochemical processes for the production of aviation biokerosene.

OleTPRN

The enzyme, called OleTPRN, is derived from a bacterium named Rothia nasimurium and belongs to the cytochrome P450 superfamily. This enzyme can effectively transform fatty acids, which are essential components of lipids found in plants, animals, and microorganisms, into alkenes, a type of hydrocarbon and an important chemical intermediary.

The benefit of using this enzyme over conventional catalysts is that it can perform the deoxygenation reaction, which is one of the most difficult steps in producing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), under mild conditions and with high selectivity for different sizes and types of carbon chains. Oxygen can damage aircraft parts and engines, which is why biofuels such as ethanol and biodiesel are not suitable for aviation.