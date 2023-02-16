From chatbots to facial recognition, here's how AI impacts your daily life

In some situations, you can immediately see how AI is being used. However, in other cases, the use is more subtle.

Here are some common examples of AI in daily life:

Virtual personal assistants: Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant are examples of AI-powered virtual personal assistants that can answer questions, play music, and perform tasks like setting reminders and providing directions.

Recommendation systems: Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime use AI algorithms to recommend movies, shows, and products based on your viewing history and preferences.

Image and speech recognition: AI-powered image and speech recognition is used in devices like smartphones, laptops, and cameras to improve the user experience and make it easier to interact with the device. Face and fingerprint recognition are some common examples of this.

Fraud detection: AI algorithms are used by banks and financial institutions to detect potential fraud by analyzing patterns in financial transactions.

Autonomous vehicles: Self-driving cars and drones are examples of vehicles that use AI-powered systems to navigate and make decisions without human intervention.

Chatbots: AI-powered chatbots are used by businesses to provide customer support and services, answer questions and help with problem resolution.

Language translation: AI is used in natural language processing for language translation, making communicating with people who speak different languages easier.

Predictive text and autocorrect: AI algorithms are used in messaging and email apps to predict what words you're typing and automatically correct misspelled words.

Personalized marketing: AI algorithms are used to personalize marketing and advertisements, tailoring them to the individual based on their online behavior and preferences.

So, quite comprehensive. But you might wonder, "How much of the internet is AI-powered?"

AI is all around us online, it seems. Black_Kira/iStock

It's hard to say how much of the internet is run by AI because technology is always changing and being added to new apps and services. However, some estimates are in the order of around 90%, give or take.

AI is increasing in different parts of the internet, like search engines, social media, e-commerce, and entertainment.

For example, AI algorithms are used by search engines to rank and personalize search results, by social media platforms to recommend content and advertisements, and by e-commerce companies to make product recommendations and personalize pricing. AI is also being used to make new services for the internet, like voice assistants, chatbots, and self-driving cars.

Overall, AI is becoming more critical in shaping the internet and making it better for users, and its presence and influence are likely to keep growing.

What is the most commonly used type of AI today?

The most commonly used type of AI today is something called a "narrow AI," also known as "weak AI." Narrow AI is designed to perform specific tasks and does not possess general intelligence. It can be used for many things, like chatbots, virtual personal assistants, recommendation systems, image and speech recognition, detecting fraud, and figuring out who is trying to steal your money.

This type of AI is currently the most prevalent in consumer and commercial products. It needs less computing power and is easier to build and use than more advanced forms like general AI (AI that can learn) and super AI (AI with deeper thinking skills).

Modern AI systems can be broadly categorized as "narrow AI." These include: