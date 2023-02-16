From chatbots to facial recognition, here's how AI impacts your daily life
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) has come a long way since its inception and is now an integral part of our daily lives.
- From virtual personal assistants to recommendation systems, AI is transforming how we interact with technology and making our lives more convenient and efficient.
- With the increasing popularity and use of AI, it's essential to understand how it is used in our daily lives and how it affects how we live and work.
Artificial intelligence is, as you are about to find out, ubiquitous in our daily lives online. But where and how?
Let's find out, shall we?
What are some examples of AI being used in daily life?
First of all, let's figure out what we are talking about.
AI, short for "artificial intelligence," is the term for complex computer systems that can do things that usually require human intelligence, like interpreting what we see and hear, making decisions, and translating languages. Most of the time, these systems are made to take over some of the work that a human usually does. Uses for AI include language processing, speech recognition, and machine vision.
In some situations, you can immediately see how AI is being used. However, in other cases, the use is more subtle.
Here are some common examples of AI in daily life:
- Virtual personal assistants: Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant are examples of AI-powered virtual personal assistants that can answer questions, play music, and perform tasks like setting reminders and providing directions.
- Recommendation systems: Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime use AI algorithms to recommend movies, shows, and products based on your viewing history and preferences.
- Image and speech recognition: AI-powered image and speech recognition is used in devices like smartphones, laptops, and cameras to improve the user experience and make it easier to interact with the device. Face and fingerprint recognition are some common examples of this.
- Fraud detection: AI algorithms are used by banks and financial institutions to detect potential fraud by analyzing patterns in financial transactions.
- Autonomous vehicles: Self-driving cars and drones are examples of vehicles that use AI-powered systems to navigate and make decisions without human intervention.
- Chatbots: AI-powered chatbots are used by businesses to provide customer support and services, answer questions and help with problem resolution.
- Language translation: AI is used in natural language processing for language translation, making communicating with people who speak different languages easier.
- Predictive text and autocorrect: AI algorithms are used in messaging and email apps to predict what words you're typing and automatically correct misspelled words.
- Personalized marketing: AI algorithms are used to personalize marketing and advertisements, tailoring them to the individual based on their online behavior and preferences.
So, quite comprehensive. But you might wonder, "How much of the internet is AI-powered?"
It's hard to say how much of the internet is run by AI because technology is always changing and being added to new apps and services. However, some estimates are in the order of around 90%, give or take.
AI is increasing in different parts of the internet, like search engines, social media, e-commerce, and entertainment.
For example, AI algorithms are used by search engines to rank and personalize search results, by social media platforms to recommend content and advertisements, and by e-commerce companies to make product recommendations and personalize pricing. AI is also being used to make new services for the internet, like voice assistants, chatbots, and self-driving cars.
Overall, AI is becoming more critical in shaping the internet and making it better for users, and its presence and influence are likely to keep growing.
What is the most commonly used type of AI today?
The most commonly used type of AI today is something called a "narrow AI," also known as "weak AI." Narrow AI is designed to perform specific tasks and does not possess general intelligence. It can be used for many things, like chatbots, virtual personal assistants, recommendation systems, image and speech recognition, detecting fraud, and figuring out who is trying to steal your money.
This type of AI is currently the most prevalent in consumer and commercial products. It needs less computing power and is easier to build and use than more advanced forms like general AI (AI that can learn) and super AI (AI with deeper thinking skills).
Modern AI systems can be broadly categorized as "narrow AI." These include:
- Face and image recognition software. These AI systems include those employed by social media giants like Facebook and Google to automatically recognize individuals in images.
- Conversational assistants and chatbots. This includes popular virtual assistants like Google Assistant, Siri, and Alexa. Simpler chatbots for customer service are also included; for example, a bot that helps customers return or exchange items.
- Autonomous cars. Applications of narrow AI include autonomous drones, boats, and factory robots, as well as autonomous or semiautonomous vehicles like some Tesla models.
- Models for proactive maintenance. These models use machine data, frequently gathered by sensors, to forecast when a machine component may fail and notify users in advance.
- Engine recommendations. These are AI systems that anticipate what users will like or will look for next.
This kind of AI has some notable advantages, including that they are often better than humans at performing specific tasks. For example, a narrow AI system can be used to tell cancer from X-ray or ultrasound images and, as such, is often able to find malignant growths faster and more accurately.
For other tasks, like predictive maintenance systems, this kind of AI can monitor sensor data in real-time. For example, it could estimate when a machine part will break, which would be nearly impossible for a person or a group of people.
But limited AI systems can only do the tasks they were made for and can only make decisions based on the data they were trained on. For example, a customer service chatbot for a store might answer questions about store hours, item prices, and the store's return policy. But it wouldn't know why a particular product is better than a similar one unless the bot's creators took the time to teach it exactly how to answer that question.
Another significant problem with this kind of AI is that it can be biased and can give wrong answers without being able to explain why. Complex algorithms are often trained with more data than their developers can sort through by hand. A model trained on a lot of data may pick up biases or false information by accident since a lot of data often contains this kind of information.
Because the model was trained on partial data, it would produce skewed predictions, but its users wouldn't be aware of this.
However, artificial general intelligence (AGI) is an entirely different beast. AGI can, for all intents and purposes, "think" for itself. It is much faster and better at processing data than a human, but its performance would be indistinguishable from a human's. Such a system has not yet been created, and experts disagree on whether it is even feasible. Some experts consider that human traits like consciousness, emotion, and critical thinking would be necessary for an artificial general intelligence system.
What is the impact of artificial intelligence on everyday life?
Artificial Intelligence (AI) has significantly impacted everyday life and is changing how we interact with technology. Some of the key impacts of AI on everyday life include the following:
- Convenience: AI-powered virtual personal assistants, chatbots, and recommendation systems make daily tasks easier and more convenient.
- Productivity: AI is used in various industries to automate routine and repetitive tasks, freeing time for more creative and strategic work.
- Healthcare: AI is used in medicine to diagnose diseases, create personalized treatment plans, and improve patient outcomes.
- Transportation: Self-driving cars and vehicles that use AI-powered systems are changing how we move around and making it easier and safer to get from one place to another.
- Personalization: AI is used to personalize products and services, including content recommendations and advertising.
- Security: AI is being used to improve security, such as in face recognition systems and fraud detection.
- Employment: AI is changing the job market, as some jobs become automated and others requiring AI-related skills become more in demand.
In summary, AI has the potential to significantly improve our lives and increase efficiency in many industries. It also raises important ethical and societal questions that need to be addressed.
And that is your lot for today.
AI has become a ubiquitous part of our daily lives and is continuing to change the way we interact with technology. From virtual personal assistants to self-driving cars, AI is making our lives more convenient and efficient while providing new and exciting opportunities for innovation.
However, as AI becomes more widely used, it's essential to consider the potential ethical and societal implications, such as job displacement and privacy concerns. By staying informed and actively engaging with the development of AI, we can ensure that its impact on our lives is positive and sustainable.
The everyday uses of AI are just the tip of the iceberg, and it will be fascinating to see how this technology continues to evolve and shape our world in the years to come.
