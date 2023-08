Scientists at the University of Bristol have developed a new system that allows robots to learn bimanual tasks with touch from a virtual helper. The Bi-Touch system could have applications in industries such as fruit picking, domestic service, and artificial limbs.

What is Bimanual manipulation?

Bimanual manipulation in robotics is a type of robotic manipulation that involves using two arms or hands to perform tasks that require precision, coordination, and feedback. Bimanual manipulation can help manipulate large, unwieldy, or coupled objects, such as opening a condiment cup or slotting a battery. Using low-cost hardware and imitation learning algorithms, bimanual manipulation can also be learned from human demonstrations.