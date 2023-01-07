How drone deliveries could save lives and make streets safer

"For example, delivering that hamburger helper via a drone versus someone getting in their car and driving to a place...potentially saved the lives of children getting hit by cars," Smith, who serves as Deputy Executive Director of the FAA's Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Integration Office, explained to an audience at CES 2023.

It's an example of how the nascent technology has the potential to improve lives by removing the unsafe elements from existing structures. While online stores like Amazon and eBay have popularized home shopping, delivery drivers remain an integral part of the process. Unmanned delivery systems like Starship aim to remove the human from the equation, using machines to complete the process.

Smith went on to give "a really dramatic use case" where drones could save lives: crop dusting. The process of spraying crops with a protection product, Smith claimed, claims around 13 lives in the United States alone. Using drones would mean that human aircraft operators are no longer exposed to the dangers in the process.

"It's dangerous, it's dirty...I wouldn't say that it's a dull job, but it is repetitive," Smith said. "By using drones in this space, we're eliminating all death."

Drone delivery: when will it come to my street?

Despite these potential benefits, drone deliveries remain elusive. Data from McKinsey found that 2,000 drone deliveries happen each day. That's a 300 percent increase year-over-year, but still a small fraction of global deliveries.