How is hyperloop engineering progressing? The HYPED students provide insights
- The hyperloop is a proposed ultra-high-speed public transportation and goods system that could travel up to 700 miles per hour.
- Interesting Engineering (IE) interviewed the president of HYPED, an initiative dedicated to teaching students the skills they need to make this future mode of transport a reality.
- We explore how hyperloop technology could materialize and, over time, potentially revolutionize how people will live and move.
Hyperloop technology has the potential to revolutionize how we travel, offering ultra-high-speed transportation with minimal carbon emissions. In a nutshell, this 'futuristic' mode of transport consists of sleek metal pods that utilize low-pressure air cushion technology and magnetic levitation, enabling travelers to travel at speeds up to 700 miles per hour — more than twice as fast as high-speed rail and faster even than a commercial aircraft's speeds of around 460-575 MPH.
