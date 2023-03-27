How is hyperloop engineering progressing? The HYPED students provide insights

The hyperloop is a proposed ultra-high-speed public transportation and goods system that could travel up to 700 miles per hour.

Interesting Engineering (IE) interviewed the president of HYPED, an initiative dedicated to teaching students the skills they need to make this future mode of transport a reality.

We explore how hyperloop technology could materialize and, over time, potentially revolutionize how people will live and move.

Hyperloop technology has the potential to revolutionize how we travel, offering ultra-high-speed transportation with minimal carbon emissions. In a nutshell, this 'futuristic' mode of transport consists of sleek metal pods that utilize low-pressure air cushion technology and magnetic levitation, enabling travelers to travel at speeds up to 700 miles per hour — more than twice as fast as high-speed rail and faster even than a commercial aircraft's speeds of around 460-575 MPH.