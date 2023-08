The Battle of the Bulge was one of the most brutal and decisive clashes of World War II, in which the Allies fought off a surprise German offensive in the winter of 1944. But the scars of war are not only visible on the survivors and their descendants but also on the land itself. A new study has used a cutting-edge technology called lidar to reveal the hidden traces of the battle in the forested Ardennes region of Belgium.

The study, published in Antiquity, is revealing new insights into the events that took place there.

Ardennes forest in Belgium and Luxembourg

The Ardennes was a strategic choice for the Germans, who hoped to exploit the bad weather and the dense forest cover to catch the Allies off guard. They launched a massive attack through the region, pushing back the Allied front line and creating a “bulge” on the map. But the Allies soon regrouped and counterattacked, eventually forcing the Germans to retreat.