How lunar lava tubes could host China’s future moon base

China is exploring the possibility of building a permanent base on the Moon inside natural tunnels formed by ancient lava flows.

The Moon's surface is riddled with millions of craters. Still, it has more than 200 openings - deep and narrow holes that could lead to underground caves that future moon explorers could use as shelters, based on new findings from NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) spacecraft.

The holes could be formed when the ceiling of a hollow or cave collapses, possibly due to the shaking caused by a nearby meteorite strike. The hollows could be formed when molten rock moves under the lunar surface; lava tubes are created on Earth when lava flows under a hardened layer and empties out. The same process could occur on the Moon, especially in a giant impact crater, which can take hundreds of thousands of years to cool down. After an impact crater is created, the edges sink under lunar gravity, lifting the crater's floor and maybe making magma move under the surface, creating hollows where it empties.