How lunar lava tubes could host China’s future moon base

Seeking shelter in caves was one of the earliest human behaviors.
Rizwan Choudhury
Sep 28, 2023
Created: Sep 28, 2023 12:33 PM EST
Moon's Marius Hills pit.
Moon's Marius Hills pit.

Source: NASA/GSFC/Arizona State University 

China is exploring the possibility of building a permanent base on the Moon inside natural tunnels formed by ancient lava flows.

The Moon's surface is riddled with millions of craters. Still, it has more than 200 openings - deep and narrow holes that could lead to underground caves that future moon explorers could use as shelters, based on new findings from NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) spacecraft.

The holes could be formed when the ceiling of a hollow or cave collapses, possibly due to the shaking caused by a nearby meteorite strike. The hollows could be formed when molten rock moves under the lunar surface; lava tubes are created on Earth when lava flows under a hardened layer and empties out. The same process could occur on the Moon, especially in a giant impact crater, which can take hundreds of thousands of years to cool down. After an impact crater is created, the edges sink under lunar gravity, lifting the crater's floor and maybe making magma move under the surface, creating hollows where it empties.

Lunar lava tubes

Specifically, these tunnels, known as lunar lava tubes, are like underground pipes that could provide a safe and stable environment for astronauts to live and work on the lunar surface.

As per a Xinhuanet report, Zhang Chongfeng, a senior engineer at the Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology and the vice chief designer of China's Shenzhou spacecraft and lunar landers, revealed the details of this ambitious project at a recent space conference in Shanghai.

He said that lunar lava tubes are shielded from the extreme temperatures, radiation, and micrometeorite impacts that make the Moon a hostile place for humans. They also have potential resources such as water, ice, and minerals to support life and exploration.

Seeking shelter in caves was one of the earliest human behaviors. We can only imagine what our distant forebears felt as they found safety there, warming and feeding themselves with fire, perhaps painting animals on the walls. Caves protected our ancient ancestors from the weather and enemies and beasts.

These images from NASA's LRO spacecraft show all of the known mare pits and highland pits.

Credits: NASA/GSFC/Arizona State University 

Studying lava caves in China

Zhang and his team have been studying several lava caves in China to understand how lunar lava tubes are formed and what they look like. He said that there are two types of lava tubes on the Moon: those with vertical entrances and those with sloping doors.

The vertical ones have large openings on the surface, called skylights, that lead to deep pits filled with debris and soil. These require special equipment or vehicles to access them. The sloping ones have partially collapsed walls that allow direct tunnel entry. These are easier to explore with lunar probes.

The Chinese researchers have selected two regions on the Moon, Mare Tranquillitatis and Mare Fecunditatis, as their primary targets for lava tube exploration. They have designed a plan to send a preliminary probe and several auxiliary detectors to investigate the tunnels.

The central probe will be a robot with feet or wheels that can navigate complex terrain and avoid obstacles. It will carry scientific instruments to measure the environment, topography, and composition of the lava tube entrance and interior. It will also deploy auxiliary detectors that can communicate and provide energy to each other.

To explore different parts of the lava tube, the auxiliary detectors will have other functions, such as crawling, bouncing, or rolling. They will also carry sensors to detect temperature, radiation, lunar dust, soil composition, and water ice inside the tunnel.

In addition, a flying detector can fly autonomously in dark and rough caves using microwave and laser radar.

Zhang said that the ultimate goal of this project is to build a long-term lunar underground research base that can accommodate human crew in the future. He envisioned building a communication and energy center at the lava tube entrance, landscaping the terrain, setting up cabins inside the tunnel, and constructing research and living facilities using local materials.

He also said that China plans to achieve a human-crewed lunar landing by 2030 and has started the preparation phase of the program. The China Manned Space Agency announced this plan in May.

