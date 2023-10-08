How magnetic fusion plasma engines can take us to outer space

How magnetic fusion plasma engines can take us to outer spaceThese systems are based on nuclear fusion.Loukia Papadopoulos| Oct 08, 2023 11:38 AM ESTCreated: Oct 08, 2023 11:38 AM ESTinnovationAn illustration of MFPD engines.Shigemi Numazawa/ Project Daedalus Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.How do we get beyond our solar system? Current technologies simply can’t support this type of travel. However, speaking to Universe Today, Assistant Professor with the Leiden Institute of Advanced Computer Science (LIACS) at Leiden University and Board Member of the Swiss quantum technology developer Terra Quantum AG Florian Neukart suggested one technology under development that could see our intergalactic travels come to fruition: Magnetic Fusion Plasma Drives (MFPDs).Fusion propulsion systemsMFPDs, also known as fusion propulsion systems, were concepts and technologies primarily being researched and developed for potential future space exploration and interplanetary travel. These propulsion systems promise to have substantially higher energy densities and efficiency than conventional chemical rockets since they are based on nuclear fusion, the same mechanism that powers the sun and stars. For expeditions to distant planets or even intergalactic travel, fusion motors could offer quick and effective propulsion. The specific design and mechanism for achieving this vary among different fusion propulsion concepts.In comparison to conventional chemical rockets, fusion propulsion systems provide a number of advantages, such as significantly higher exhaust velocities that lead to faster travel durations, less fuel consumption, and higher efficiency. These systems might make it possible to travel more quickly to far-off places both inside and outside of our solar system."The MFPD is a propulsion system for space exploration, utilizing controlled nuclear fusion reactions as a primary energy source for both thrust and potential electric power generation. The system is predicated on harnessing the immense energy output from fusion reactions, typically involving isotopes of hydrogen or helium, to produce a high-velocity exhaust of particles, thereby generating thrust according to Newton's third law,” explained Neukart to Universe Today.Magnetic fields"The plasma from the fusion reactions is confined and manipulated using magnetic fields, ensuring controlled energy release and directionality. Simultaneously, the MFPD concept envisages the possibility of converting part of the fusion energy into electrical power to sustain onboard systems and possibly the reaction control system of the spacecraft."However, it should be noted that a big technological difficulty is creating functional fusion propulsion systems. On a spacecraft, it is challenging to achieve and maintain the high conditions necessary for nuclear fusion. Researchers are investigating a number of confinement methods but for now such systems remain inoperable.Neukart said that the search for these solutions is key. "While the journey to realize the MFPD concept will undeniably be layered with challenges and scientific hurdles, the potential payoff is monumental. Achieving reliable, effective, and efficient fusion propulsion could redefine the boundaries of achievable goals, propelling humanity into a new era of exploration, discovery, and understanding of the cosmos," he noted to Universe Today. 