How magnetic fusion plasma engines can take us to outer space

How do we get beyond our solar system? Current technologies simply can’t support this type of travel. However, speaking to Universe Today, Assistant Professor with the Leiden Institute of Advanced Computer Science (LIACS) at Leiden University and Board Member of the Swiss quantum technology developer Terra Quantum AG Florian Neukart suggested one technology under development that could see our intergalactic travels come to fruition: Magnetic Fusion Plasma Drives (MFPDs).

Fusion propulsion systems

MFPDs, also known as fusion propulsion systems, were concepts and technologies primarily being researched and developed for potential future space exploration and interplanetary travel. These propulsion systems promise to have substantially higher energy densities and efficiency than conventional chemical rockets since they are based on nuclear fusion, the same mechanism that powers the sun and stars. For expeditions to distant planets or even intergalactic travel, fusion motors could offer quick and effective propulsion.