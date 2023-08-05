How NASA data is helping rice farmers save on fuel and water

How NASA data is helping rice farmers save on fuel and waterRice is a staple food for millions of people in Bangladesh, but growing it requires a lot of water and energy.Rizwan Choudhury| Aug 05, 2023 10:11 AM ESTCreated: Aug 05, 2023 10:11 AM ESTinnovationRepresentational image of a satellite orbiting Earth.Credits: janiecbros/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Bangladesh is one of the world’s most densely populated countries. The nation largely depends on rice as its staple food. Growing rice requires a lot of water and energy, especially during the dry season from January to June, when farmers rely on pumping groundwater from aquifers. This results in heavy depletion of the groundwater level additionally contributing to greenhouse gas emissions.To address this challenge, researchers from the University of Washington and Bangladesh’s Ministry of Agriculture have developed a system that uses satellite data from NASA and its partners to advise farmers on how much water they need for their crops. According to a recent press release by NASA on Thursday, the system is called IRAS. See Also Related Amazon tests carbon removal with seaweed farming between wind turbines This new farming robot uses lasers to kill 200,000 weeds per hour AI model by NASA and IBM can help fight climate change IRASIRAS stands for Integrated Rice Advisory System. It analyzes data from the NASA/USGS Landsat mission, the NASA/JAXA Global Precipitation Measurement (GPM) mission, and the U.S. National Weather Service’s Global Forecast System (GFS) to provide weekly irrigation advisories to more than 10 million farmers across Bangladesh.One of the many IRAS outputs that are routinely generated during the dry season at biweekly frequency using NASA data.Credits: NASA/ Courtesy of Faisal Hossain The IRAS team estimates that the system can help reduce agricultural water waste by about 30 percent, cut fuel consumption by 45 percent, save $115 million annually in fuel subsidies, and lower carbon emissions by 300,000 tons per year. IRAS is an example of how global cooperation and sharing of crucial data among nations can help improve food security, water management, and environmental protection around the world.“The synergistic use of Landsat, GPM, and GFS can help the world become more water-efficient and energy-efficient in growing food, while also becoming more affordable and convenient for farmers,” said Faisal Hossain, professor of civil and environmental engineering at the University of Washington and leader of IRAS.Combining satellite dataIRAS works by combining satellite data on water use, precipitation, and weather forecasts with crop water demand characteristics to generate location-specific advisories for farmers. The advisories inform farmers how much water they have, how much they are using, and how much they need for their crops. They also alert farmers if they have over- or under-irrigated their fields in the past.The IRAS team completed its first nationwide effort in June 2023, after working with staff from Bangladesh’s Department of Agricultural Extension and Agro-Meteorological Information Service to develop and install the system.Hossain and his colleagues hope to expand the reach of IRAS in the future, as well as apply it to other water-intensive crops such as sugar cane. “Our hope is that this template can be applied to any region where we know what crop is being grown and what their crop water demand characteristics are,” Hossain said. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Strangelets won't destroy the Earth, but are still spooky as hell7 compelling reasons to invest in a portable air conditioner7,000 year-old DNA proves European Neolithics had only one partner at a timeIt turns out some people are genetically able to cope with less sleepA special new tape could make small, efficient nuclear fusion reactors possibleDark matter search advances with new experiment to spot axions310-million-year-old fossil of ancient spider species found in GermanyLow-light photovoltaic cell aims to replace disposable batteriesCold-loving microbes could eat away our plastic crisisScientists look with suspicion as another study claims room-temperature superconductor Job Board