How NASA data is helping rice farmers save on fuel and water

Bangladesh is one of the world’s most densely populated countries. The nation largely depends on rice as its staple food. Growing rice requires a lot of water and energy, especially during the dry season from January to June, when farmers rely on pumping groundwater from aquifers. This results in heavy depletion of the groundwater level additionally contributing to greenhouse gas emissions.

To address this challenge, researchers from the University of Washington and Bangladesh’s Ministry of Agriculture have developed a system that uses satellite data from NASA and its partners to advise farmers on how much water they need for their crops. According to a recent press release by NASA on Thursday, the system is called IRAS.