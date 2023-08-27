How one robot saved a patient from an inoperable tumor

Robots are increasingly showing up in operating rooms and they are saving lives. As one patient in Canada reports in a CBC article, the famous Da Vinci surgical robot operated on his tumor when no doctor would.

Glenn Deir recounts the story of how his inoperable tumor nearly cost him his life and thanks the robot that saved him.

A complicated history

“Sixteen years ago, I contracted cancer in the left tonsil thanks to the human papillomavirus. That's the same virus that causes cervical cancer. Most folks shed the HPV virus with no harm done, but I had crappy luck. The subsequent radiation had me retching into a toilet for weeks. I turned into an advocate for the HPV vaccine,” says Deir in the CBC op-ed, recounting his medical history.