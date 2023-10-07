How photo-electrochemistry can produce clean limitless energy

Photo-electrochemistry is a discipline of science that uses the principles of both photochemistry and electrochemistry to research the interactions between light and materials. It is essential to many branches of science and technology, including the creation of renewable energy.

One of its most important uses

The conversion of solar energy into electrical or chemical energy is one of the most important uses of photo-electrochemistry. When exposed to sunshine, photo-electrochemical cells can produce electricity. In these cells, the photo-electrode absorbs photons to produce electron-hole pairs that can be split apart to produce an electric current.

However, in the past, photo-electrochemical materials have been notoriously unstable, making their usefulness in electricity production minimal. Now, a research team from the University of Hamburg, DESY and LMU Munich may have found a solution to this problem through thorough research and investigation.