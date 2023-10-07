How photo-electrochemistry can produce clean limitless energy

How photo-electrochemistry can produce clean limitless energyResearchers are making the process more reliable and stable.Loukia Papadopoulos| Oct 07, 2023 01:00 PM ESTCreated: Oct 07, 2023 01:00 PM ESTinnovationThe process of photo-electrochemistry.Davide Derelli Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Photo-electrochemistry is a discipline of science that uses the principles of both photochemistry and electrochemistry to research the interactions between light and materials. It is essential to many branches of science and technology, including the creation of renewable energy.One of its most important usesThe conversion of solar energy into electrical or chemical energy is one of the most important uses of photo-electrochemistry. When exposed to sunshine, photo-electrochemical cells can produce electricity. In these cells, the photo-electrode absorbs photons to produce electron-hole pairs that can be split apart to produce an electric current.However, in the past, photo-electrochemical materials have been notoriously unstable, making their usefulness in electricity production minimal. Now, a research team from the University of Hamburg, DESY and LMU Munich may have found a solution to this problem through thorough research and investigation. See Also Related Chemists discover new way to split water for easier hydrogen Hydrogen from sunlight: US researcher set conversion efficiency record Color-changing battery tech gets storage capacity upgrade “The conditions enabling photo-electrochemical processes to occur are rather harsh," explained in a statement Dr. Francesco Caddeo from Universität Hamburg."The use of solar radiation, the application of external voltage and the presence of chemical ions in the electrolyte determine a quick degradation of most photo-electrochemically active materials over time. While many of these degradation phenomena are still largely unknown, revealing them constitutes an essential step toward developing more stable and efficient photo-electrochemical materials."Approaching research like a crime sceneThe team treated the photo-electrochemistry process as if it were a crime scene and made use of a variety of techniques, such as spectroscopy and X-ray scattering, to study the atomic arrangement in these advanced materials. They settled on the X-ray radiation source PETRA III at DESY because of its unique ability to collect scattering patterns with high time resolution."When the X-rays interact with the material surface, all the radiation is scattered at different angles, creating characteristic patterns. At low angles, the scattering patterns contains information about the outer shape of the photo-electrochemical film, while at higher angles it reveals its atomic arrangement. To collect both information simultaneously, we used two different detectors, which provided an exceptionally comprehensive representation of the material structure during photo-electrochemical operation,” Kilian Frank from LMU explained.With their new understanding acquired from their examinations, they now hope to increase the stability of photo-electrochemical processes and make them a source of clean renewable and perhaps limitless energy.But that’s not all! The processes can have a variety of other applications. Environmental uses of photo-electrochemistry include the elimination of impurities and toxins from water and the air. Organic contaminants can be broken down into less hazardous chemicals by photocatalytic processes driven by photo-electrochemistry.Finally, the creation of new substances and catalysts with improved light-absorbing and charge-separation capabilities depends heavily on photo-electrochemistry. The goal of this type of research is to create materials that are effective at absorbing a variety of light wavelengths.The study is published in the journal Angewandte Chemie.Study abstractCuBi2O4 has recently emerged as a promising photocathode for photo-electrochemical (PEC) water splitting. However, its fast degradation under operation currently poses a limit to its application. Here, we report a novel method to study operando the semiconductor-electrolyte interface during PEC operation by surface-sensitive high-energy X-ray scattering. We find that a fast decrease in the generated photocurrents correlates directly with the formation of a metallic Bi phase. We further show that the slower formation of metallic Cu, as well as the dissolution of the electrode in contact with the electrolyte, further affect the CuBi2O4 activity and morphology. Our study provides a comprehensive picture of the degradation mechanisms affecting CuBi2O4 electrodes under operation and poses the methodological basis to investigate the photocorrosion processes affecting a wide range of PEC materials. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Life by 2100: Space settlements, education, and the future of warfareGboard CAPS: the cool new way to type without your fingersSlime that can save livesHow smell affects the colors we see12 science, tech, and engineering newsletters you need to check outBacteria help create cheese-like products from yellow peasPrinted solar panels could generate power from existing infrastructureSaudi to trial first hydrogen train in the Middle EastThe future of harvesting electricity from airPredictions for what the world will be like in 2100? Job Board