How pressure improves battery materials in ball milling

A simple and widely used technique to make powder compounds for batteries could also be the key to making them cheaper and more efficient, a new study has revealed.

Researchers from the University of Birmingham have found that ball milling, which involves mixing and grinding materials with small balls, can create high-pressure effects on battery materials in minutes. These effects can change the properties of the materials and improve their performance in lithium-ion batteries.

The study, part of the CATMAT project funded by the Faraday Institution, was led by Dr. Laura Driscoll, Dr. Elizabeth Driscoll, and Professor Peter Slater from the University of Birmingham. It was published in the journal RSC Energy Environmental Science.