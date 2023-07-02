How scientists turned humid air into renewable energy by accident

Last May, researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMass) Amherst revealed they had managed to successfully generate a small but continuous electric current from humidity in the air. Now, a report by The Guardian is revealing the breakthrough came by surprise.

“To be frank, it was an accident,” told the news outlet the study’s lead author, Prof Jun Yao. “We were actually interested in making a simple sensor for humidity in the air. But for whatever reason, the student who was working on that forgot to plug in the power.”

The device, which was made from an array of microscopic tubes, or nanowires, was producing an electrical signal regardless.