How scientists turned humid air into renewable energy by accident

How scientists turned humid air into renewable energy by accidentSometimes the best experiments come out of pure luck.Loukia Papadopoulos| Jul 02, 2023 08:01 AM ESTCreated: Jul 02, 2023 08:01 AM ESTinnovationRepresentational image of electricity.Валентин Игнаткин/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Last May, researchers at the University of Massachusetts (UMass) Amherst revealed they had managed to successfully generate a small but continuous electric current from humidity in the air. Now, a report by The Guardian is revealing the breakthrough came by surprise.“To be frank, it was an accident,” told the news outlet the study’s lead author, Prof Jun Yao. “We were actually interested in making a simple sensor for humidity in the air. But for whatever reason, the student who was working on that forgot to plug in the power.”The device, which was made from an array of microscopic tubes, or nanowires, was producing an electrical signal regardless. See Also Related Making Electricity Out of Thin Air: New Device Offers Clean Energy 24/7 Generating electricity from air? Scientists discover energy enzyme Energy out of thin air? Quantum mechanics seemingly produces magic energy The nanowires were bumping around inside the tube resulting in a small charge, and as the frequency of bumps rose, one end of the tube became differently charged from the other.“So it’s really like a battery,” explained Yao. “You have a positive pull and a negative pull, and when you connect them the charge is going to flow.”Yao’s team conducted a new study that saw their experiments move on from nanowires, and instead use materials with millions of tiny holes, or nanopores. The result is a device the size of a thumbnail that can generate roughly one microwatt.“The beauty is that the air is everywhere,” added Yao. “Even though a thin sheet of the device gives out a very tiny amount of electricity or power, in principle, we can stack multiple layers in vertical space to increase the power.”A miracle in actionNow, other scientists are saying that these devices do have the potential of producing the miracle of generating electricity from thin air. Peter Dobson, emeritus professor of engineering science at Oxford University, told The Guardian the experiments are proving fruitful.“When I first heard about it, I thought: ‘Oh yes, another one of those.’ But no, it’s got legs, this one has,” said Dobson. “If you can engineer and scale it, and avoid the thing getting contaminated by atmospheric microbes, it should work.”Others however say we still have a long way to go before these types of devices are powering our homes.“How do these devices get manufactured?” told The Guardian Anna Korre, professor of environmental engineering at Imperial College London. “Sourcing raw materials, costing, assessing the environmental footprint, and scaling them up for implementation takes time and conviction.”But this hasn’t stopped Yao from dreaming big.“Lots of energy is stored in water molecules in the air,” he concluded to The Guardian. “That’s where we get the lightning effect during a thunderstorm. The existence of this type of energy isn’t in doubt. It’s about how we collect it.”Will they manage to collect it efficiently enough to prove fruitful? Only time will tell. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You World's fastest jetliner 'Overture' closer to reality thanks to its 'Symphony' enginesPlasma-powered oxygen harvesting could help humans live on MarsEngineering 'Kanger': A mobile heater for the harsh winters of KashmirLaser tech cracks code of 'Rosetta Stone' fossils, yielding fresh early life cluesMissing sub: 'Catastrophic implosion' killed all five on board the TitanTitanic director James Cameron knew about the sub's fate since MondayRescue expert confirms: Debris is missing sub's landing frame and fairingBarcelona-based startup launches first-ever 5G standard low Earth orbit satelliteHow did we get to the Moon? Propulsion technology and the space shuttles'Debris field' just discovered in search area for missing Titan Sub Job Board