How has technology changed since the last coronation in the UK?

2. PCs and the internet ushered in the "Digital Age"

Thanks in no small part to the advent of the IC, another major change since 1953 has been the development of personal computers and the internet. Our modern "Digital Age," as it has come to be called, arguably began with the development of the first production transistor-based computer, the famous IBM 701 (earlier transistor-based computers were not broadly commercially available). This was made possible thanks to the development of microprocessors which increased computational power and paved the way for personal computers, popularized by companies such as Apple and IBM. In 1969, the internet emerged from ARPANET, a U.S. Department of Defense project designed for decentralized communication. The standardization of TCP/IP protocols in the 1980s led to the creation of the World Wide Web by Tim Berners-Lee in 1989 and the first web browser in 1990. The 1990s saw rapid expansion and commercialization of the Internet, which gave rise to search engines, e-commerce, and social media. This digital revolution transformed industries, communication, and society as a whole, driving innovation and connecting people across the globe.

3. Mobile phones have shrunk the world

Cell phones have changed many aspects of our lives. Kar-Tr/iStock

Yet another significant technological change since 1953 has been the invention of mobile phones. These portable communication devices enable voice calls, text messaging, and internet access through cellular networks. The first commercial handheld mobile phone, the Motorola DynaTAC 8000X, was introduced in 1983, primarily focusing on voice communication. The 1990s saw a surge in mobile phone adoption, accompanied by improvements in design, battery life, network coverage – and price (the Dynatac 8000X would cost the equivalent of $11,700 if bought today).

The early 2000s marked the arrival of feature phones, which offered basic multimedia capabilities, such as cameras, music players, and simple games. In 2007, the launch of Apple's iPhone revolutionized the industry by introducing smartphones – powerful devices with advanced computing abilities, high-resolution touchscreens, and app ecosystems.

Smartphones have become ubiquitous today, with Android and iOS being the dominant operating systems. These devices now offer various functionalities, including GPS navigation, high-quality cameras, and mobile payment systems. The continuous innovation in mobile phone technology has transformed how we live, work, and communicate, making them an essential part of modern life. To people in the 1950s, they would probably appear almost magical.