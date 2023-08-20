How technology is revolutionizing and improving patient care

How technology is revolutionizing and improving patient careNew tech developments may be the key to overhauling overburdened health-care systems.Loukia Papadopoulos| Aug 20, 2023 12:17 PM ESTCreated: Aug 20, 2023 12:17 PM ESTinnovationRepresentational image of a doctor using advanced technology.ipopba/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.A new report in Saltwire is highlighting the work of a Newfoundland company that is aiming to use technology to overhaul the medical industry and vastly improve patient care.The news outlet quotes Andy Fisher, the director of Bounce Health Innovation in St. John’s, who believes many of today’s healthcare issues can be solved with technology."Technology is going through incredible changes right now, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence,” told Saltwire Fisher.“The question is, can we not use technology to support new ways of doing health care? Because it's got to change, and the technology's here. There are a lot of people in the world, not only in Newfoundland, who think there's going to be a whole different way of doing things.” See Also Related 10 Technologies that Will Drive the Future of Healthcare Transforming future health care technology in the U.S. Top 20 medical inventions that changed the world by 2022 The support startups need to thriveFisher’s company helps health-related technology startups get the support they need to thrive. He considers himself and his company as facilitators for great concepts in the medical industry."At Bounce, we aim to bridge the gap between innovative minds and real-world health-care challenges," told Saltwire Fisher."We're the conduit that brings together the expertise of those who intimately understand the health-care landscape and those who possess the technical know-how to create transformative solutions. It's about fostering collaboration, igniting ideas, and ultimately, driving positive change in the health-care sector."Saltwire reports that Fisher and Bounce Health Innovations have helped over 60 startups get off the ground and are currently helping to transform the health-care sectors in Newfoundland and Labrador.One example of such a success story is Avalon Holographics which produces a new and improved way for doctors to tackle visual content through the use of advanced holographics."Our mission is to provide holographic display technology for life-saving applications, and this collaboration enables us to showcase the potential impact of our innovation in the field of medical visualization," explained to Saltwire Wally Haas, founder and president of the company.Currently, the company has only used its technology on animals but it is promising to offer a whole new way for physicians to visualize patient problems in the near future.“Imagine a future where surgeons can interact with a holographic representation of a patient's anatomy before stepping into the operating room. This has the potential to revolutionize surgical planning and patient care, making procedures safer and more precise,” Haas told Saltwire.Innovations on their wayIt’s exactly this kind of technology that Fisher believes can forever change the health-care ecosystem allowing for improved patient care. He believes the innovations are on their way and it’s only a question of where they will happen.With his support, he hopes to be a conduit for many of the medical inventions that future developments will bring.“We are driven by the belief that technology will revolutionize the way we approach health care. It's not about whether this change will happen, but rather why not here, why not now?” told Saltwire Fisher.As medical professionals everywhere struggle with overburdened health-care systems, Fisher’s words come as a welcome relief. Will technology have the power to resolve current issues and provide much-improved patient care? Right now, it seems so.HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You New study challenges Einstein and Newton's theories of gravityDark matter search advances with new experiment to spot axionsHow high heat affects EVs and what you can do about itScientists find nine kinds of microplastics in human heartsIBM unveils an analog AI chip that works like a human brainAcrocyanosis, a rare and shocking symptom of long COVID'Rods from God' not that destructive, Chinese study findsAI and robots might be the future of battery developmentOur understanding of reverse osmosis is wrongMagnetic fields reveal lost undersea worlds Job Board