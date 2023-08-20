How technology is revolutionizing and improving patient care

A new report in Saltwire is highlighting the work of a Newfoundland company that is aiming to use technology to overhaul the medical industry and vastly improve patient care.

The news outlet quotes Andy Fisher, the director of Bounce Health Innovation in St. John’s, who believes many of today’s healthcare issues can be solved with technology.

"Technology is going through incredible changes right now, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence,” told Saltwire Fisher.

“The question is, can we not use technology to support new ways of doing health care? Because it's got to change, and the technology's here. There are a lot of people in the world, not only in Newfoundland, who think there's going to be a whole different way of doing things.”