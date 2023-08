Stem cells, serving as a repair system for our body, generate all other cells with specialized functions. There are two main types of stem cells: embryonic stem cells and adult stem cells.

In a scientific advancement in the 2000s, it was discovered that somatic cells, which are responsible for the growth and development of an organism, could be artificially reprogrammed into a state that resembles embryonic stem (ES) cells, also known as induced pluripotent stem (iPS) cells. These cells can then generate any cell in the body.

And now, a team of Australian researchers has developed a new method to reprogram human cells to better mimic ES cells, with significant implications for biomedical and therapeutic uses, as per a press release from Monash University.