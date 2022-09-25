How you could develop US military tech — The Blueprint
- ANCILLARY will develop and demonstrate the technologies required for a VTOL aircraft
- The main challenges are takeoff weight, payload needs, mission endurance objectives, and propulsion
- The technology has potential commercial uses too, including air taxis
The U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has a new program called the AdvaNced airCraft Infrastructure-Less Launch And RecoverY X-Plane (ANCILLARY).
