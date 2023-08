A new study has warned that hackers can use artificial intelligence (AI) to guess your passwords by listening to the sound of your typing during a Zoom call. The researchers say that video conferencing tools like Zoom have increased the risk of cyber-attacks based on sounds, as most devices have built-in microphones.

The study, published in the IEEE European Symposium on Security and Privacy Workshops, shows how the researchers used machine learning algorithms to create a system that can identify which keys are being pressed on a laptop keyboard with more than 90 percent accuracy based on sound recordings.

Tested using a MacBook Pro on Zoom call

The researchers from the University of Surrey, Durham University, and Royal Holloway, University of London, pressed each of 36 keys on a MacBook Pro, including all of the letters and numbers, 25 times in a row, using different fingers and with varying pressure. The sounds were recorded both over a Zoom call and on a smartphone near the keyboard.