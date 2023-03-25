Huawei achieves 'strategic breakthrough' in 14nm chip design tools
Huawei Technologies Co. has developed successful electronic design automation (EDA) tools for chips larger than 14 nanometers.
The process was carried out in collaboration with domestic partners, marking a significant breakthrough for China's semiconductor industry in the face of U.S. restrictions, according to Chinese media reports on Friday.
"The company has completed the localization of EDA tools above 14nm in the chip field and will complete comprehensive verification this year," China Daily reported quoting Xu Zhijun, rotating chairman of Huawei.
EDA, also known as the "cradle" of integrated circuits, is a type of software that is widely used in the industry and is critical to the entire chip design process.
The confirmation came during a late-February meeting, as per China Daily.
For high-end electronic design automation tools, China has long relied on U.S. firms such as Cadence and Synopsys.
EDA for 14nm chips is a middle-of-the-road product, but it represents a breakthrough. The work is a part of Huawei's larger effort, in light of the U.S. government's continuing restrictions, to create local development tools for hardware, software, and chips, claimed the report.
Huawei swapped 78 software products
According to Zhijun, the business has swapped out 78 software products that were impacted by Washington's prohibition, effectively ensuring the continuation of its R&D initiatives despite U.S. constraints.
Despite the organization making significant advancements in product development tools during the past three years, according to Zhijun, the company "still faces formidable challenges" to overcome.
In order to make a "strategic breakthrough" in the field, Huawei would step up its attempts to entice more international talent, Zhijun added.
Major Chinese insurance companies have also created insurance services specifically to encourage the use of domestically produced chip components like EDA tools, as per the China Daily sources.
According to them, such insurance services, which will already be employed to support domestic auto chip businesses in 2021, can assist Chinese semiconductor enterprises in reducing R&D expenditures and accelerating efforts to make fundamental technology breakthroughs.
Earlier, it was revealed that Huawei replaced and redesigned 13,000 components and 4,000 circuit boards in the past three years to overcome U.S. sanctions.
Ren Zhengfei, the founder of Huawei, has repeatedly said that he was not "anti-West."
He underlined in a speech last month that he supported Western technology when he was younger and continued to admire it when he started Huawei, up until Huawei's disputes with the U.S.
