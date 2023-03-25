Huawei achieves 'strategic breakthrough' in 14nm chip design tools

EDA, also known as the "cradle" of integrated circuits, is a type of software that is widely used in the industry and is critical to the entire chip design process.

The confirmation came during a late-February meeting, as per China Daily.

For high-end electronic design automation tools, China has long relied on U.S. firms such as Cadence and Synopsys.

EDA for 14nm chips is a middle-of-the-road product, but it represents a breakthrough. The work is a part of Huawei's larger effort, in light of the U.S. government's continuing restrictions, to create local development tools for hardware, software, and chips, claimed the report.

Huawei swapped 78 software products

According to Zhijun, the business has swapped out 78 software products that were impacted by Washington's prohibition, effectively ensuring the continuation of its R&D initiatives despite U.S. constraints.

Despite the organization making significant advancements in product development tools during the past three years, according to Zhijun, the company "still faces formidable challenges" to overcome.

In order to make a "strategic breakthrough" in the field, Huawei would step up its attempts to entice more international talent, Zhijun added.