A rare intermediate-size black hole could be hiding a relatively close 6,000 light-years away within a globular star cluster.

Astronomers used the iconic Hubble Space Telescope to observe a compact region of space with the mass of 800 Suns that they believe to be a black hole.

According to a press statement, they believe they have found the "best evidence yet for the presence of a rare class of intermediate-sized black holes."

In search of an elusive black hole

Scientists have so far proven the existence of lower- and higher-mass black holes, but they have not so far been able to provide conclusive evidence for the existence of intermediate black holes.