Our increasing energy demands have become a pressing concern in a world driven by data. Predictions suggest that internet and communications technologies could consume nearly a third of global electricity within the next decade.

However, researchers at the University of Cambridge have recently made a discovery that could revolutionize computer memory, addressing energy efficiency and performance.

Their innovative design, inspired by the human brain's synapses, has the potential to reshape the landscape of computing.

Dr. Markus Hellenbrand, the first author of the study conducted at Cambridge's Department of Materials Science and Metallurgy, explained the limitations of current computer memory technologies.