Human-like robot GARMI to provide healthcare assistance to the elderly

Now, it’s time to meet “GARMI". This white-colored humanoid which has come to the aid of doctors, nurses, and elderly citizens in need.

"For me, this robot is a dream," said Guenter Steinebach, a retired German doctor who helped to build GARMI.

What all can GARMI do?

GARMI resembles several other robots in appearance. It is mounted on a platform with wheels. Its face is covered with a black screen that showcases two blue circles acting as eyes for interaction.

The developers intend to customize this robot to perform patient diagnostics. It would be equipped with measuring devices such as an ECG, a sphygmomanometer, and an ultrasound, to list a few.

Once the robot's diagnostics is complete, doctors can evaluate it while sitting in any location. This breakthrough has the potential to be enormously beneficial to people living in remote areas.

"We have ATMs where we can get cash today. We can imagine that one day, based on the same model, people can come to get their medical examination in a kind of technology hub," said Abdeldjallil Naceri, the lead scientist of the lab where the robot was developed, in a statement.