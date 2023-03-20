Human-like robot GARMI to provide healthcare assistance to the elderly
Robots are gradually making their way into a variety of industries, from restaurant service to healthcare. Scientists have been working hard to rapidly expand robot capabilities, and it is clear that robotics will shape our daily lives in the near future.
Medicine and elderly healthcare could benefit the most from robotics advancements.
Now, it’s time to meet “GARMI". This white-colored humanoid which has come to the aid of doctors, nurses, and elderly citizens in need.
"For me, this robot is a dream," said Guenter Steinebach, a retired German doctor who helped to build GARMI.
What all can GARMI do?
GARMI resembles several other robots in appearance. It is mounted on a platform with wheels. Its face is covered with a black screen that showcases two blue circles acting as eyes for interaction.
The developers intend to customize this robot to perform patient diagnostics. It would be equipped with measuring devices such as an ECG, a sphygmomanometer, and an ultrasound, to list a few.
Once the robot's diagnostics is complete, doctors can evaluate it while sitting in any location. This breakthrough has the potential to be enormously beneficial to people living in remote areas.
"We have ATMs where we can get cash today. We can imagine that one day, based on the same model, people can come to get their medical examination in a kind of technology hub," said Abdeldjallil Naceri, the lead scientist of the lab where the robot was developed, in a statement.
Support to elderly citizens
It is expected that the demand for patient care will increase in the years to come. According to the official statement, approximately 670,000 caregiver positions in Germany are likely to go unfilled by 2050. The team hopes to train GARMI to perform some of the duties of nurses and caregivers.
Furthermore, they aim to provide humanoid robotic assistance for the elderly. It could help elderly people at home or in nursing homes by assisting them with household tasks such as serving meals, opening a bottle of water, calling for help in case of emergencies, and organizing a video call with family and friends. During rehabilitation exercises, the humanoid can physically assist the patient.
GARMI is a product of a new industry called geriatronics, which uses advanced technologies such as robotics, IT, and 3D technology in the fields of geriatrics, gerontology, and nursing. It was created by a dozen scientists in collaboration with medical professionals and the Munich Institute of Robotics and Machine Intelligence.
