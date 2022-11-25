Human-powered aircraft: Gossamer Albatross made history by flying over the English Channel

"A new class of ultralight designs which are characterized by low power requirements"

Meanwhile, a NASA contractor report from 1982, that reported on activities during two periods: the flight tests from January through May 1980, and data analyses from April through December 1981, described exactly how the vehicle was made.

“The Gossamer series of man-powered aircraft (...) represent a new class of ultralight designs which are characterized by low power requirements (less than 0.5 horsepower, or 373 watts); very low wing loadings (under 0.5 pounds/ feet squared); flight at low airspeeds (around 10 to 15 miles per hour),"stated the report.

The report added that the aircraft consists of "unusual configurations (canard elevator, pusher propeller); advanced composite plastic structure (carbon-filament-reinf arced epoxy tubing); and novel control techniques (tilting canard rudder).”

A historic flight across the English Channel

The design proved successful and on June 12, 1979. The Albatross, powered and guided by the same pilot who flew the Condor Bryan Allen made a historic flight across the English Channel. The flight covered a distance of 22.25 statute miles (35.6 kilometers) in two hours and 49 minutes.

It broke records and won a second Kremer Prize for MacCready and his team. Today there is no word on where the Albatross is but the Albatross II is on display at the Museum of Flight.

Gossamer Albatross II NASA

This prototype was built as a backup to the record-breaking Albatross aircraft. According to NASA, it was “fitted with a small battery-powered electric motor and flight instruments for the NASA research project in low-speed flight. The minimal power required to fly this 94-foot-span aircraft suggested it could be solar-powered, and led to numerous later record breaking projects involving solar energy.”