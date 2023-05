A TedTalk that previews a new artificial intelligence-powered wearable called Humane has just been released. Developed by former employees of Apple, the new piece of technology is widely being advertised as something that could make smartphones, like the iPhone, more or less redundant.

The former Apple employees Imran Chaudhri and Bethany Bongiorno developed Humane with a "future that is even more intelligent and even more personal," according to the company's website.

Humane aims to displace cell phone screens with a voice-activated assistant that projects everything from calls to texts onto the user's hands. The projector promises to solve several issues with modern technology, including the need to constantly check cellphones, the physical limitations of touchscreens, and limited accessibility.