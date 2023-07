Humane Inc., a start-up founded by former Apple executives, has revealed the name of its first gadget, "Ai Pin" and confirmed that it will be launched later this year. Founded in 2017, the company emerged from its stealth mode in 2021 and unveiled the functionality of its device earlier this year. We still do not know what the final device will look like.

16 years ago, Imran Chaudhri and his now wife Bethany Bongiorno were executives at Apple when Steve Jobs unveiled the first iPhone that changed the world of smartphones. Today, the first of these phones can fetch up to $100,000 for their iconic design, technology, and place in history.