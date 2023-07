Ameca, the world's most expressive robot, is now trying her hand at art.

Engineered Arts, a company that designs, engineers, and manufactures humanoid robots, which is also behind Ameca, has now given Ameca the power to imagine drawings.

In a video released on their YouTube Channel on June 29, 2023, Ameca is being asked to make a drawing of a cat. Previously, Engineered Arts have demonstrated Ameca's ability to express many different kinds of human emotions and their ability to speak in multiple languages.

Does this mean we might see Ameca's original works displayed at a museum, like the DALL-E exhibit at bitforms gallery, in the future?