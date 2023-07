Some of the greatest maestros in the world probably rolled in their graves, when for the first time a robot took the conductor’s podium in South Korea in front of a crowd of 950 people.

The robot, EveR 6, can be seen swinging its arms around with a baton on a podium. It also makes tiny gestures with its head as it conducts rows of a band of musicians, just like a real music conductor would.

Robot takes podium as orchestra conductor in Seoul. Reuters

Robot to be integrated with AI in future

The robot, developed by the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology (KITECH), debuted at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul. The robot is five feet (1.8 meters) tall and led an ensemble of 60 musicians who played traditional Korean instruments.