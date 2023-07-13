Humanoid robot GR-1 to aid aging population in China

With the acceleration in technological advancements for AI-backed humanoid robots, demand for them to be used for human companionship is increasing.

Chinese company Fourier Intelligence has revealed plans to manufacture 100 of its GR-1 general-purpose humanoid robots by the end of 2023 to help patients with rehabilitation.

Watch the GR-1 robot perform below.

Aiding patients

The humanoid robots will be equipped with the ability to carry patients from their beds to wheelchairs, and also help pick up objects.

The therapy machines help also help treat their clients, from improving wrist strength games to hand and finger grip training, all the way up to lower-body exoskeleton training, Euronews reports.