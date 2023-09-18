Hurricane drone makes it to Guinness Book of World Records

Explorer SD 1045, one of the many drones in SailDrone's fleet of hurricane-chasing uncrewed surface vehicles (USV), has now made it to the Guinness Book of World Records for the highest windspeed measured by a USV, a press release said.

SD 1045 is no stranger to making global headlines. It gained popularity for sailing through the eye of Hurricane Sam in 2021, and the recent entry into the record book is also a recognition of the same feat.

But the Guinness Book of Records, which usually reserves its pages for amazing feats by humans, animals, or maybe the extreme phenomena of the natural world, seems to have had a major rethinking in the new world of drones.