A robot went inside Hurricane Fiona. The wild footage is unlike anything you’ve seen before

The released footage is unlike anything you've seen before.

The robot, SD 1078, is battling 50-foot waves and winds measured over 100 mph to collect critical scientific data - providing a distinct view of one of Earth's most "destructive" forces, as per a press release.

Take a look at Category 4 https://t.co/yZhSFvHREU — NOAA Research (@NOAAResearch) ) September 23, 2022

Improve forecasting and helping human life

SD 1078 is one of the seven hurricane saildrones operating in the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico during this hurricane season, gathering data around the clock to help understand the physical processes of hurricanes. According to the release, the data collected by the saildrone could vastly improve forecasting, thereby reducing the loss of human life by enabling better "preparedness" in coastal communities.

Inside the storm, SD 1078 is sailing at sustained speeds over 9 mph. It even reached a peak speed of 39.7 mph, at one moment, before surfing down a massive 55-foot wave.

"Saildrone is once again demonstrating its ability to provide critical ocean data in the most extreme weather conditions. Hurricane Fiona intensified from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane just before hitting Puerto Rico, causing significant damage and loss of life," Richard Jenkins, Saildrone founder, and CEO said in a statement. "The data Saildrone vehicles are gathering will help the science community better understand rapid intensification, giving people living in our coastal communities more time to prepare."

The robust robot provides data directly to NOAA’s Pacific Marine Environmental Laboratory (PMEL) and Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory (AOML), Saildrone’s partners in this mission.