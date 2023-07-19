This autonomous robot rolls to its destination and flies over obstacles

This autonomous robot rolls to its destination and flies over obstaclesIt can go into extremely tricky spaces and stop humans from putting their lives in danger.Ameya Paleja| Jul 19, 2023 11:47 AM ESTCreated: Jul 19, 2023 11:47 AM ESTinnovationThe rolling flying bot can be handy tool for inspection in remote areasRevolute Robotics Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.A student-founded startup, Revolute Robotics, from Arizona has built the Hybrid Mobility Robot (HMR) – a fully autonomous bot that can roll to its destination and even fly over obstacles in its path. If the concept sounds interesting, just wait till you see it in action. It's mesmerizing. Autonomous bots come in all shapes and sizes. Some can fly, some use wheels, and some even walk on two legs. They are usually designed with a specific application in mind and equipped with tools to get it done. However, mixing modes of movement is a complex game and the startup seems to have cracked the puzzle quite well. See Also Related Scientists say autonomous robots should think more like bugs. Here's why Students invent autonomous robot that eradicates invasive insects This autonomous robot saves you a parking spot and charges your EV The rolling-flying botThe idea behind developing the bot is to automate inspections in confined spaces. On oil rigs or in deep mine shafts, space is limited, and getting humans to inspect them carries high safety risks. Operations are halted and inspections can go on for weeks which adds to costs for the business. Revolute Robotics' solution is an autonomous bot that can roll in any direction using a pair of gyroscopic gimbal rings. It can switch on its four propellers when it needs to fly over obstacles or simply reach an inaccessible zone during an inspection. The setup consists of a camera or sensor that can be switched depending on the application and the entire assembly sits inside a lightweight exoskeleton that is strong enough to absorb shocks from falls or bounces on rough terrain. Additionally, it also covers the propellers so the bot can be put to work near other humans as well. Applications of the botThe primary mode of movement for the bot is the roll. It also conserves energy during an operation since the flying action drains the onboard battery five times faster. Nevertheless, the flying ability gives the bot an opportunity to escape from unexpected situations such as a fall from a high ledge. The bot can also be deployed in search and rescue missions where time is of the essence and the efficiency of the operation is amplified by using a swarm instead of a single bot. One could also see these bots being used for security purposes such as inspecting a suspicious item or patrolling a large perimeter and keeping humans out of harm's way. As with most bot technology, it could also be put to use by the military in contested environments for reconnaissance missions. Revolute has turned to crowdfunding to raise money to manufacture its bot and get it ready for commercial deployment. Although the bots are pretty large in size as of now, they can definitely be shrunken down for civil applications like inspecting pipelines. So, it should hardly be a surprise if a utility company shows up with one of these in the future in a building near you. With a fully autonomous operation, one could simply set the robot free and it will roll around using its gimbal rings till the mission objective is not complete but scurry back to you when it is. A pretty futuristic concept, if you ask me. HomeInnovationAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Newly built camera captures images of a photon 400-times better than ever beforeRice on Red Planet? Gene-edited variety could be grown on barren MarsAstronomers find exoplanet twice the mass of Jupiter hiding in plain sightResearchers discover people are using the internet for sexCan we breathe on Mars? Is Europa habitable? What NASA’s work reveals about humanity's futureJapanese researchers find a simple and affordable way to store hydrogenToyota's solid-state battery breakthrough will reduce costs and size by 50 percentCan the secrets of gummy candy improve 3D-printed foods?Lunar oxygen pipeline would require 175x less energy than moon roversWorld's first UFO crash happened in Italy, 14 years before Roswell, claims researcher Job Board