This autonomous robot rolls to its destination and flies over obstacles

A student-founded startup, Revolute Robotics, from Arizona has built the Hybrid Mobility Robot (HMR) – a fully autonomous bot that can roll to its destination and even fly over obstacles in its path. If the concept sounds interesting, just wait till you see it in action. It's mesmerizing.

Autonomous bots come in all shapes and sizes. Some can fly, some use wheels, and some even walk on two legs. They are usually designed with a specific application in mind and equipped with tools to get it done. However, mixing modes of movement is a complex game and the startup seems to have cracked the puzzle quite well.